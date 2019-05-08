Services
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Schoen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Schoen


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Schoen Obituary
Shirley Schoen

De Pere - Shirley I. Schoen passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. She was born in Green Bay to Walter and Ruth Schoen who preceded her in death in 1955 and 1981, respectively.

Shirley graduated from East High School in Green Bay and was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh, undergraduate work at other universities and post graduate studies at University of Wisconsin - Green Bay. After several jobs she pursued a career with the federal government, leaving that field of endeavor in 1998.

She traveled extensively domestically and internationally, both prior to and after her government career.

She had no siblings but is survived by several cousins and friends who miss her dearly.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 North Webster Avenue, De Pere. A service celebrating Shirley's life will follow at the funeral home at 11:30am. A private burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery. Online condolences at www.cotterfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bay Area Humane Society, 1830 Radisson Street, Green Bay, WI 54302; the (Wisconsin affiliate), 2323 North Mayfair Road, Milwaukee, WI 53226, or to the .
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now