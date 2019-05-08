|
|
Shirley Schoen
De Pere - Shirley I. Schoen passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. She was born in Green Bay to Walter and Ruth Schoen who preceded her in death in 1955 and 1981, respectively.
Shirley graduated from East High School in Green Bay and was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh, undergraduate work at other universities and post graduate studies at University of Wisconsin - Green Bay. After several jobs she pursued a career with the federal government, leaving that field of endeavor in 1998.
She traveled extensively domestically and internationally, both prior to and after her government career.
She had no siblings but is survived by several cousins and friends who miss her dearly.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 North Webster Avenue, De Pere. A service celebrating Shirley's life will follow at the funeral home at 11:30am. A private burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery. Online condolences at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bay Area Humane Society, 1830 Radisson Street, Green Bay, WI 54302; the (Wisconsin affiliate), 2323 North Mayfair Road, Milwaukee, WI 53226, or to the .
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 8, 2019