Shirley Verheyden
Shirley Verheyden

Green Bay - Shirley Verheyden, 83, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was born on September 12, 1937 in Green Bay to John and Pauline (Den Ruyter) Rempett.

Shirley graduated from Green Bay East High School. She married Lyle M. Verheyden on October 12, 1957 at Grace Lutheran Church in Green Bay. He preceded her in death on September 8, 2012. Shirley loved to make Christmas Cookies.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Sue (Steve) Lardinois, Mike Verheyden, and Pat (Becky) Verheyden; grandchildren, Matt (Valerie) Lardinois, Melissa (Steve) Gandy, Cheryl Amenson, Emily Verheyden, David Thompson, Kyle Verheyden, and Katy Verheyden; great-grandchildren, Elliana, Finley, Abigail, Hailey, Evan, Cooper, Brylea, Lynkin; sister-in-law, Dee (Jim) Hulbert; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband; infant son, John Edward; her parents; sisters, Donna (Robert) Williquette, Judy (Robert) DuPrey, Jacqueline (Richard) Walschinski; brother-in-law, Donald (Betty) Verheyden; and sister-in-law, Marlene (Harold) Leidel.

A private family service will be held at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum; followed by entombment. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of Shirley Verheyden's family and they will be forwarded on.

The family expresses their sincere gratitude to the staffs of Woodside Manor II for their incredible, sincere care; and Unity Hospice for their compassion and help at the end of mom's life. A special thank you is also extended to her neighbor, Dexter Christian for his help shoveling, snow blowing and friendship over the years, as well as Mary Hacker for her care and friendship with Shirley.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
