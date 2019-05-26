Services
Green Bay - Shirley Wauters, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, passed away Wednesday May 22, 2019 at the age of 87 after a battle with cancer. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Darold, parents Vernon and Eleanor Capelle and her son Thomas. She is survived by her daughter Julie (Gary) VanBeaver, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A special thank you to the Unity Hospice Staff especially Sam, Sarah, Nancy and Dr. Koch for the wonderful care given to her. The family would also like to send a sincere thank you to her neighbors Ted and Patti Bowers for all you did for Mom.

According to Mom's wishes there will be no services. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 26, 2019
