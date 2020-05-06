|
|
Shirley Zakowski
Pulaski - It is with great sadness that the family of Shirley Zakowski announces her passing on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Shirley was born to Joseph and Ida VannieuwenHoven on February 4, 1937, in Green Bay. She married Lester Zakowski and together they had seven children. She worked for many years at Peter's, milking cows. She also had been employed at Employers Health Insurance, where she enjoyed pulling pranks on all of the friends she made there.
Shirley loved flowers. She also enjoyed ice skating and watching the wildlife from her kitchen window. She was a woman of devout faith, who made sure she called everyone on their birthday. She had a good sense of humor, made life-long friends, and touched the lives of everyone she met.
Survivors include five daughters: Janet Ruch, Betty Zakowski, Joyce Martell, Barb Zakowski, and Karen Werner; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother: Joseph VannieuwenHoven; aunts, uncles, cousins, and dozens of friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and parents; her husband, Lester; a son, Stevie Zakowski; a daughter, Polly Robinson; and her sister, Rita.
Friends are invited to join the family at 10:00 a.m. Saturday for Graveside Services at SS. Edward & Isidore Cemetery, 3667 Flintville Rd., Flintville. You are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled when COVID restrictions are lifted.
Since it may not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Zakowski family.
Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162
Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2020