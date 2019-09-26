|
Siri Elizabeth Hansen
Green Bay - Siri Elizabeth Hansen, 35, of Green Bay Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. She was born to Jack and Sally Hansen on October 24th, 1983. A 2002 graduate of Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay Wisconsin, Siri showed interest in studying healthcare due to her desire to help people.
Close friends of Siri describe her as incredibly kind and empathetic—especially toward those who faced similar struggles in life as herself. Her beautiful spirit was recognized by family and others who were quick to recall Siri's compassion and playful sense of humor. Those who shared Siri's struggles looked upon her as a blessing, a trusted soul who uplifted those in need. She was a member of Congregation B'Nai Israel in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
Siri was survived by father, Jack Hansen; mother, Sally Hansen; stepmother, Karen Hansen; brother, Alex (Caitlin) Hansen; stepsister, Stephanie (John) Felton; grandmother, Betty Peters; grandfather, Ron Hansen; and close friend, Paul Johnson. She is preceded by her grandfather, John Peters and grandmother, Ruth Hansen.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Avenue, De Pere, on Saturday, September 28, 2019 with visitation beginning at 11:00am until the time of service at 1:00pm. Please send memorials made payable to the "Siri Hansen Memorial Fund" in care of the funeral home.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019