De Pere - Sophie Beaudoin, 88, De Pere, passed away on Thursday April 11, 2019. Sophie was born on August 28, 1930 in Marion, WI, the daughter of the late John and Mabel (Miller) Ligman. On August 10, 1979, she married Robert "Bob" Beaudoin and the couple enjoyed 30 years together. Bob preceded her in death on October 28, 2009.
Sophie was an avid seamstress who loved to make her own clothes, plus decorative items for the home. She had a servant's heart and volunteered at church, St, Mary's Hospital and at the Weidner Center. Sophie attended the Silver Sneakers exercise group, where she made many friends. She loved to play cards, and during her marriage to Bob, they loved to travel with family and friends. Her favorite trip was to Paris.
Sophie is survived by her two sons and a daughter-in-law, Lyle Pace, Orlando. FL, and Timothy (Lynne) Pace, Phoenix, AZ; two step-daughters, Camie Goffi, Frisco, CO and Susan Fair, St. Michael, MN; five grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, brothers Daniel (Marge) Ligman and Alfred Ligman. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Regina Crosby Winters.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at St. Elizabeth Seton Parish, 2771 Oakwood Drive. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M., with Rev. John Van Deuren officiating.
The family would like to offer a warm note of appreciation to the doctors and staff of St. Vincent's Hospital for all of the care and concern shown to Sophie. Also, a special thank you to Unity Hospice for their kindness and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The .
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2019