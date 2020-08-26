Stacie (Lison) Eddy
Little Suamico - Stacie L. Eddy (nee Lison), age 50, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020.
She was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin where she lived during her memorable childhood. She graduated from Bay Port High School where she made many outstanding friends. Stacie then moved to Chicago and studied Business Management at Elmhurst College graduating with honors earning her bachelor's degree. During her time in Chicago, she met her former husband Brian Eddy. They were married in 1999 and went on to have two beautiful children, Marie and Alex. Stacie provided them a childhood full of love and care always showing her support for the two of them as a full-time mother. Starting from a young age by being president of their elementary school's PTA to being their softball, volleyball, and baseball coach. Stacie was a second mother to many other kids and always treated them like her own. Stacie was always there for anyone in need, even wild animals. She always went out of her way to lend her hand out for anyone and everyone in need. Her friends and family came before herself always finding a way to make others smile and laugh around her. She was a wonderful mother and cared for her kids in the most loving way, always willing to help them, always having time for them. She was the same way with her mother and brother, always there for them, always supportive and caring. She also had a special place in her heart for her Father. She will be remembered for her kind soul and of course her love for the Green Bay Packers. Stacie never stopped showing her love and will continue to be a guardian angel for her loving family and friends. She touched the lives of many and she will forever be loved and missed.
Stacie is survived by her loving children, Alex and Marie Eddy; her parents, Jean Lison and Andrew Lison; brother Bill Lison and Patrick Carroll; former husband Brian Eddy.
Preceded in death by her Uncle Rod Stacie, Uncle Ron Lardinois and his wife Joyce, Aunt Lois Lardinois, Aunt Sharon Lison, Aunt Mary Lison, Cousin Aaron Lison, Grandparents Ed and Loraine Stacie, Grandparents Donald and Myrtle Lison.
A visitation for Stacie will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, from 3pm until the time of service at 7pm at Pfotenhauer Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 1145 Cardinal Lane, Green Bay (Howard), WI 54313. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
. Due to the COVID-19 situation, please wear masks and practice social distancing. The service will be limited to immediate family.
A celebration of life will be held for Stacie in Wisconsin on Saturday August 29, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm at Four Way Bar & Restaurant, 1801 Riverside Drive, Suamico, WI, 54173. Cash Bar and Pot luck for food.