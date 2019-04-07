|
|
Stan B. Riley
Green Bay/Racine - Stan B. Riley, 53, of Green Bay and formerly of Racine, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay. He was born April 16, 1965 in Racine to the late Bob & Marie Riley. He is survived by his sisters: Sue (Al) Cota and their children Shane and Jolene; Sandy Riley; Shirley Heiman and her daughters Angie, Chrissy, and Sara; Sharon Riley; brother Steve Riley. Further survived by his great-nieces Elsa, Hailey, Mariella, Jenna, and his great-nephew Gunner; special friends Brian and Dawn Debauche and Matt and Kathey Mahn and their daughters Christina and Fae; other aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial gathering will take place at a later date.
Special thank you to all of the medical caregivers that took good care of Stan.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019