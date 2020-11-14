Stanley Kassner
Kewaunee - Stanley Victor Kassner passed away peacefully on Friday Nov. 13 with a smile on his face and his rosary in his hand.
Stan was born on March 23, 1928 to Stanley and Mary (Meyer) Kassner in Stangelville, Wisconsin. Stan took over the family farm until he was drafted in the army during the Korean conflict. Upon returning, Stan met and married the love of his life, Maxine Tegen on June 21, 1958. They continued to run the family farm until they moved to Kewaunee in 1963.
Stan worked at Kewaunee Engineering for 37 years and retired as a supervisor. He then worked as a maintenance man for Kewaunee Holy Rosary Parish and School. Stan served for numerous funerals and church Masses.
Stan leaves behind his 6 children and their spouses: Scott and Linda Adler-Kassner (Santa Barbara), Lori and Kelly Gretz (Tisch Mills), Mary and Jim Riha (Sturgeon Bay), Jeff and Jody Kassner (Kewaunee), Joe and Shirley Kassner (Kewaunee), Sandy and Paul Tulachka (Mishicot), 2 brothers Don and Richard Kassner, and in-laws Lee and Judy Tegen, Paul and Cathy Tegen, Pat Tegen. Stan was blessed with being a grandpa to 19 grandchildren and 32 (soon to be 33) great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 17 at Holy Rosary Church and will be live streamed. Go to www.holyrosarykewaunee.com
and click on "Parish" and then "Watch Today's Mass" to watch the Funeral Mass. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Holy Rosary Parish.
The family would like to thank Emerald Shores for taking such great care of their dad and grandpa. Your lunches will be safe from here on out. Stan will always be remembered for his amazing faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, the love for his family, his strong work ethic, the sparkle in his eyes, and his mischievous smile.
