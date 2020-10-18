Stanley "Butch" Kielpikowski
Town of Eaton - Stanley "Butch" Kielpikowski, 83, Town of Eaton resident, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Grancare Gardens. He was born March 19, 1937, to the late John and Anna Kielpikowski.
On June 8, 1957, Stanley married Marilyn Shaha at Holy Martyrs of Gorcum Catholic Church. Following their marriage, they began a life of farming in the Town of Eaton, running the farm until their retirement in December of 1999. In retirement, Butch and Marilyn enjoyed many bus trips, especially when there was Bingo, or a casino involved. He enjoyed cards and played with numerous clubs, was involved with pool leagues, and bowled for many years. Butch was an avid sports fan and was always willing to fill you in on events. He was a member of Prince of Peace Parish and very much devoted to his faith. Butch was a hardworking and a dedicated family man, but not always so serious as he loved to joke and play a good prank. He was a loving husband, father, and friend and will be sadly missed by all who new him.
He is survived by their two children, Donna Kielpikowski and Dennis (Tonia) Kielpikowski, all from the Town of Eaton; four grandchildren: Becky (Travis) Hawbecker; Justin (Heather) Hermans; Nicole (Jacob) Gosdeck and Samantha (Mark) Roffers; nine great grandchildren: Parker, Madi, Carter, Isaac, Hannah, Keaton, Mallory Dalton, and Victoria; his brother, Ted Kielpikowski, Bellevue; two sisters-in-law, Judy (James) Kaminski, FL and Joyce (Mel) Piontek, Green Bay; two brothers-in-law, Robert (Linda) Shaha and Don Shaha, all of Green Bay along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn A. Kielpikowski, an infant daughter, Katherine; sisters, Sophie Janowski, Lucy Schlies, and Pauline Piechota; brothers, Mike, Joseph, Pete, Nick, Frank, Leo, Jack and Kielpkowski; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Russell and Lorraine and numerous in-laws.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 3425 Willow Rd., with Rev. Dennis Ryan officiating. Please visit Prince of Peace's Facebook page (popgb5431) for live streaming of the service. Entombment at Nicolet Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to Butch's family at www.prokowall.com
. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial fund has been established.
Butch's family extends their sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff of Grancare Gardens and Compassus Hospice for their care and compassion to Butch and his family.