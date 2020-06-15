Stanley LaViolette
1931 - 2020
Stanley LaViolette

Sturgeon Bay - Stanley George LaViolette, 89, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on June 15, 2020, at Sturgeon Bay Health Services. He was born April 2, 1931, in Nasewaupee to Stanley and Edna (Hembel) LaViolette. Stan served his country in the U.S. Army as a helicopter pilot and mechanic during the Korean War.

After returning from war, Stanley married Jean Ann Brauer who preceded him in death on July 10, 1970. On June 26, 1971, he married Delores (Gauthier) Wilke, she preceded him in death on February 1, 2011.

Stan worked as a carpenter and inside machinist at Peterson Builders for many years, retiring as a foreman in 1986. While working at the shipyards he also ran a mink farm. For short time, he also built houses with Hilton Daoust.

Stan's hobbies included taxidermy, fishing, hunting, shooting bows, and bowling. He and Delores enjoyed many years of camping and traveling around the states. Stan was a dedicated husband and father and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was a great example to his family on how to live life.

Survivors include two sons, Tom (Denise) LaViolette, Brussels; Jay (Donna) LaViolette, Portland, OR; son-in-law Dan Price, Sturgeon Bay; five grandchildren: Dawn (Mike), Tammy (Dave), Angela, Allison, and Alisha; three great-grandchildren: Tommy, Alexis, and Jon; 2 brothers, Jim (Barb) LaViolette, Sturgeon Bay; Terry (Karen) LaViolette, Desert Springs, CA; sister Yvonne (Lyle) Erfourth, FL; and special friend Charlotte Schneider. He was preceded in death by his parents, wives, and daughter Pam Price.

A public visitation will be held at the Forbes Funeral Home on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Appropriate social distancing measures will be implemented as will other public health guidelines. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbesfuneralhome.com




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
