Kurt S. Steinbrinck
Green Bay - Kurt S. Steinbrinck, died a week short of his 58th birthday on February 15, 2019. He was born February 23, 1961, to Richard and Alice (Josephson) Steinbrinck. On November 12, 1988, he married Cheri Kocha. Kurt was employed as a union electrician, most recently at Appvion. Kurt enjoyed any outdoor activities--fishing, biking, being on the beach, taking walks and working on his yard. His faith was important to him and he was active in children's ministries at church. He had an appreciation for music.
He will be missed by his wife Cheri; three daughters, Ellen Steinbrinck, Rebecca (Daron) Peterson and Isabel Steinbrinck; two brothers, Karl (Amy) and Kyle (Julie) Steinbrinck; a sister, Karol (Brad) Hitt; his father-in-law, Ray Kocha; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ray (Helen) Kocha, Pat Courtney, Kris Person, Tom (Sue) Kocha, Jill Erickson, Amy Kocha, Matt (Julie) Kocha and Karen (Ron) Korb; nieces, nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his mother-in-law, Bev Kocha.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Elevation Church, 2605 S. Oneida St. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church with Rev. Joe Baker and Rev. Bob Wied officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com. In honor of Kurt, please wear whatever is comfortable to you.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019