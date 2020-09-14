Stella Marie Allcox
Green Bay - Stella Marie Allcox, 91, Green Bay, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was born November 14, 1928 on a farm near Schaffer, Michigan, to Elmer and Louise (Franche) Potvin. Stella graduated from Harris High School in 1946 and then moved to the "big city" of De Pere where she found a job at the Singer Sewing store in Green Bay. Soon she met the love of her life, James "Jim" Allcox. They were married on September 1, 1951 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in De Pere, WI. Together they shared 69 wonderful years. He preceded her in death on June 12, 2020.
Besides being a loving wife and mother, Stella had a passion for beauty. It showed in everything she touched: whether it was decorating her home, tending to her flowers, baking the fanciest of cookies or pastries, or sewing with perfection—and sew she did! From intricate doll clothes to detailed suits, wedding dresses, or even upholstery, she did it all impeccably and lovingly, often giving these creations to others. Stella was a former member of the St. Jude's Women's Club and worked for several years at the Red Owl grocery store.
Stella is survived by her son, Bill (Judith) Allcox, Suamico; three daughters: Christine Allcox, Shawano; Karen (Lee) Muirheid, Fresno, CA; Lisa (Scott) Baril, Frisco, TX; six grandchildren: Kevin and Joseph Allcox, Ashley and Kelli Muirheid, Nicholas and Jacob Baril; two great-grandchildren, Cristian and Gunnar Allcox; sister-in-law, Evelyn Potvin; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings: Agnes (Richard) King, Florence (Lawrence) King, Richard Potvin, Irene (William) Slaga, Mary (Edward) Frank, Catherine (Stanley) Day, Lionel (Marie) Potvin; an infant sibling, Blanche Potvin; and brother-in-law, Donald Renard.
Family and friends may gather at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1420 Division St. on Saturday, September 19, from 10 to 11 a.m. With concerns for the coronavirus, we ask that all in attendance wear masks. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
.
Donations may be made in Stella's name to the Alzheimer's Association
.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the loving caregivers at Marla Vista Memory Care and Heartland Hospice.