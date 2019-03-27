|
Stella Moon Barke
Green Bay - Stella Moon Barke, stillborn daughter of Joshua Barke and Dianna McFarland, our little star shone brightly into our lives for such a brief period of time. Stella would have been the first sister to her seven big brothers, Moxie, Evan, Mason, Ethan, Jordan, Braylon, and LJ. She will be remembered for saving our lives. Stella will be forever carried in our hearts.
