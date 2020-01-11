Resources
Stephen A. Brennan


1950 - 2020
Stephen A. Brennan Obituary
Stephen A. Brennan

(1950 - 2019)

Steve left his earthly home in Arizona on Christmas day to live in his eternal home in heaven with his Savior Jesus Christ.

He is survived by Marie, his wife of 51 years, whom he called "Lovey". His three children, Deanna (Tim) Harper, Melissa (Laurence) Dates, and Joel Brennan. Six grandchildren, Jirhod, Faythe, and Kyle Brennan, Aaron and Andrew Harper, and Lizayah Dates. His sisters Stefani (Monte) Bowling and Sheryl (John) Pack, and many others who loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two infant sons.

Steve was a man of integrity and he loved his family. He left a hole in all of our lives. He was a member of Plumbers and Fitters Local 400. We believe that those who trust Jesus as their Savior will see him again. John 11:25 and John 14:6.

There will be a private celebration of life held. A memorial fund has been set up in his name.

See ya later.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
