Stephen J. "Duke" Kotlar
1952 - 2020
Stephen J. "Duke" Kotlar

Green Bay - Stephen J. "Duke" Kotlar, 68, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was born August 7, 1952, in Iron Mountain, MI to the late John and Toini (Moilanen) Kotlar.

Steve was a graduate of Kingsford High School, Class of 1970. There he excelled in sports including football, basketball, and track. He later graduated from Ferris State College in Michigan, with a Degree in Business Management and Social Work. On June 19, 1976, Steve married his high school sweetheart, Denise Tramontin, at American Martyrs Catholic Church in Kingsford, MI. In 1977, they moved to Green Bay where he began working for the Boys and Girls Club, and later for Procter and Gamble as an industrial engineer.

Steve was an avid Packers fan and loved attending games. He often traveled to the U.P. where he would hunt, fish, and enjoy the outdoors with his buddies. More recently, he and his family spent time at their cottage on the Menominee River relaxing and taking pontoon rides. He liked to travel, taking trips every winter to Florida with Denise. Spending time with his family was a priority for Steve. He loved being with his children and grandchildren. Steve loved coaching his daughters' basketball teams at St. Bernard School and their Allouez Girls Softball teams. Steve was a member of St. Bernard Parish and the Knights of Columbus Monsignor Borusky Council #10243. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great storyteller.

Steve is survived by his wife, Denise; his daughters, Jessie (Kaveh) Barakhshan, Jenny (Jon) Daubner; his grandchildren, Soriah, Cyrus, Emma, and Noah; mother-in-law, Elaine (Robert) Capra; sisters-in-law Marlea (Richard) Weber and Dawn Tramontin (Roger Heinzman); brother-in-law, Ward McDonough; his nieces and nephews, Brian (Amee) Hord, Chris (Amy) Hord, Meghan McDonough, and Kathleen (Jimmy) Liska.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Janet McDonough.

Services are pending and will be announced by Proko-Wall Funeral Home for a Memorial Mass to be held at a later date. On-line condolences may be given at www.prokowall.com.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Aurora Bay Care Hospital and Aurora at Home for their compassionate care.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Memories & Condolences
