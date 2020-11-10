1/2
Stephen Olson
1949 - 2020
Stephen Olson

Green Bay - Stephen R. Olson, Green Bay, passed away November 6 from COVID-19 at the age of 71. He was born January 21, 1949 to Curtis and Barbara Olson. Stephen attended Abbott Penning High School where he still holds a WCIAA state shot put record. After high school he earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Oshkosh. Stephen met his beloved wife, Christel, in Canada and together they enjoyed traveling, especially to Europe. They also spent many years sailing, boating, camping, and socializing. Stephen had a kind heart, a good sense of humor, an loved his dog, Jenny.

Stephen was preceding in death by his wife Christel and her daughter, Yvonne Jones; and parents, Curtis and Barbara Olson.

He will be sadly missed by his family, brothers Don Olson (Laurie Toonen), Brian (Kay) Olson; sister Barbara Hilgenburg (Daryl Capelle); nieces and nephews Luke and Andrea Olson, Eric and Jesse Zeise, and Christopher and Elizabeth Hilgenburg; and Christel's children, Byron, David, and Rebecca Jones.

Our many thanks to SouthernCare Hospice and all the people at Patient Pines Assisted Living for all the love and excellent care Stephen received. Due to COVID-19 the family has held a private celebration of life.

Online condolences to the family are appreciated and may be expressed on www.cotterfuneralhome.com






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
