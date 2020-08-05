Stephen Spaulding
Green Bay - Stephen E. Spaulding, age 62, of Green Bay, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Kelly (Waterstradt) and two sons: Christopher and Timothy.
Family and friends may visit at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish, 2771 Oakwood Drive, Green Bay, on Saturday, August 8, from 9:00am until 10:45am. Funeral service will follow at 11:00am led by Sr. Mary Clercx. Please remember to bring and wear a mask. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. A full obituary will appear at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Our family would like to thank the caregivers in the Emergency Department at St. Mary's Hospital and the paramedics from Green Bay Metro Fire for their compassionate efforts.