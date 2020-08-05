1/
Stephen Spaulding
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Spaulding

Green Bay - Stephen E. Spaulding, age 62, of Green Bay, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

He is survived by his wife Kelly (Waterstradt) and two sons: Christopher and Timothy.

Family and friends may visit at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish, 2771 Oakwood Drive, Green Bay, on Saturday, August 8, from 9:00am until 10:45am. Funeral service will follow at 11:00am led by Sr. Mary Clercx. Please remember to bring and wear a mask. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. A full obituary will appear at www.cotterfuneralhome.com

Our family would like to thank the caregivers in the Emergency Department at St. Mary's Hospital and the paramedics from Green Bay Metro Fire for their compassionate efforts.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Green Bay Press-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved