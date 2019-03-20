Services Newcomer Funeral Home 340 S Monroe Ave Green Bay , WI 54301 920-432-4841 Resources More Obituaries for Steve Bertrand Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Steve Bertrand

Green Bay - Steve "Bert" Bertrand passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was born on September 13, 1952 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Green Bay to parents Bernard and Helen (Anderson) Bertrand.



Steve was a graduate of the class of 1970 at Green Bay West High School and went on to earn his business degree at UW-Oshkosh.



While in his 20s, Steve reconnected with his childhood friend Julie Farrell. The couple began dating, and they were united in marriage on September 18, 1976. Together they welcomed son Michael in 1980 and daughter Amy in 1983.



After working in insurance for several years, Steve chose to follow one of his life's passions and established Bertrand Hydraulics in 1995. As the owner, operator, and salesperson, he built what was once a one-man shop into a thriving business that served clients from all across Wisconsin. Steve sold Bertrand Hydraulics to Alpha Hydraulics in 2016 and stayed on as a part-time employee and joke-maker.



Steve had a lifelong love of engines, cars, and racing. He was one of the founders of the Badger State Mower Racing Association and sponsored cars and engines in mower and sprint racing. Racers knew they were in for a long afternoon if they were competing against an engine built by Steve, but racing fans were always entertained by his quick wit and wise cracks whenever he served as official race announcer.



When not working on motors or out at a raceway, Steve could be found watching one of his favorite Wisconsin sports teams, enjoying a beer with his friend Dick Rosenthal, playing trivia with family and friends at friend Steve Perrigoue's bar Hot Laps, or vacationing in Fort Myers Beach.



Steve will be remembered for the life and laughter he brought into every room he entered. He was a devoted husband, a caring father, and a faithful friend. While he left us too soon, we will never forget his larger-than-life personality or the laughs and love he shared with us.



Steve is survived by his loving family; his wife of 42 years Julie Bertrand; son Michael (Laurie) Bertrand; daughter Amy (Ryan Reszel) Bertrand; and granddaughters Autumn and Megan Bertrand.



He is further survived by his brother Tom Bertrand and mother-in-law, Marian Farrell and many caring friends and neighbors.



Steve's family would especially like to thank John and Kate Caelwaerts for their kindness and support.



Steve was preceded in death by his father Bernard, mother Helen and father-in-law, Patrick Farrell.



In accordance with Steve's wishes, no formal service will be held, but Steve would welcome you to raise a glass and share a toast in his honor.



