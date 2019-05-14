Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 7:15 PM
Steve "Weef" Lorrig Obituary
Steve "Weef" Lorrig

De Pere - Steve "Weef" Lorrig, passed away May 11, 2019.

He is survived by his loving wife, Debra; daughter Danielle (Chad) Klaus and 2 precious grandchildren: Maxx and Jaxx; sister, Julie.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 16, at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, from 3-7pm. Service will follow from 7-7:15pm officiated by Rick DeMars.

We wish to express our gratitude to Jim "Roe" Rottier, Cindy and Paul "Coot" Vercauteren, Mary J. Janssen, Bud and Kathy Mohr, Kathleen "Binker" Krogman, Dan and Kenny Braun, Rick and Patty DeMars, Laurie and Mark Weyenberg, Sue Erickson, Mary Ellen Knechet, Lorraine Steuck, Suds, Jen, Boo and the Sidekick's Family, Byrne family, Janssen family, Jim and Linda Hansen, Dr. de Villa, Katherine and the entire Bellin Cancer Team, John RN and Lana RN and the entire Unity Hospice Staff, Greg Grobe and Matt and Mary from Cotter Funeral Home.

Thank you to everyone for your love, support, thoughts and prayers. I love you all!
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 14, 2019
