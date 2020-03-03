|
|
Steve "TT" Sommerfeldt
Green Bay - Steve "TT" Sommerfeldt, 68, Green Bay, passed away March 1, 2020 from a 24 year heart fought battle with cancer. He was born May 31, 1951 in Wausau, son of the late Robert and Marie (Behrendt) Sommerfeldt. His family moved to Rhinelander in the late 50's and made their home on Lake Mildred. Steve graduated from Rhinelander High School in 1972. Steve started working at an early age as a janitor until his retirement at 65, which is a career he was very proud of. The highlights of his long career were working at Spartan Way in Rhinelander and Ned Kelly's Pub in Green Bay. He was a very hard worker, never complained, and never called in sick. Upon moving to Green Bay in 2002, Steve's parents were moved into assisted living and Steve moved in with his brother James', family. After a short while, Steve gained his independence and moved into his own apartment in Villa West and lastly moved into his home on Badger Lane.
Steve loved all things red and maintaining his vehicles. He enjoyed driving downtown while listening to music and sometimes parking to "people watch". Steve would drive by family members homes just to "check on them". His family really appreciated it. Steve also enjoyed cats; adopting three cats in his life--Keke, Kitty, and Tiger. In his younger days, Steve also enjoyed boating in the summer and snowmobiling in the winter.
Steve is survived by his aunt Joey John; cousins, Suzy and Tim; 2 brothers, James and Joel; and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents and grandparents (Nana and Bah, and Grandma and Grandpa), Steve was preceded in death by his older brother, Ron.
Visitation at Malcore Funeral Home, 1530 W. Mason St, Saturday, March 7, from 3 PM until the time of the service at 4:30 PM.
The family warmly thanks Keng from Unity Hospice, and especially Donna from Oaks, who was one of his home health workers and made Steve a part of her family.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy please direct donations to ASPIRO (https://www.aspiroinc.org) and Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary (https://safehavenpet.org).
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020