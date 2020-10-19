Steven Andersen
Oconto - Steve Andersen, 71, died at The Bay at Oconto Nursing Home Sunday, October 18, 2020. Born August 19, 1949 to Ovid and Lenore (Anderson) Andersen. He married Lomae Helms June 26, 1971. Everyone knew him as Flamer. He loved country music and going to concerts.
He is survived by his wife, Lomae; 2 daughters, Connie (Victor) Bode and their son, Valin, Carolyn Andersen and her son, Xander; a brother, Mike (Wilhelmina) Andersen; a sister, Kris (Scott) Hester; a sister-in-law, Lynn Oakes; brothers-in-law, Lee (Dawn) Helms, Lowell (Kim) Helms, Louis (Shelby) Helms, Leslie Helms, LaVern (Bonnie) Helms, and Lyle (Rachel) Helms; mother-in-law, Lois Helms, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ovid and Lenore Andersen; father-in-law, Cliften Helms; brothers-in-law, Bill Fischer and Larry Helms; and a sister-in-law, Dianna Helms.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the Gallagher Funeral Home, Oconto, from 10 AM to 12 Noon Friday, October 23, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 12 Noon at the funeral home with Rev. Peter Dorn officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net
