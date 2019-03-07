|
|
Steven R. Ault
Green Bay - Steven Rene "Ole Man" Ault, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 4, 2019, after a battle with cancer. He was born in Green Bay on May 24, 1957, to Leo and Rose (Colavitti) Ault. On July 15, 1978, Steve married Karen Hebert at St. Agnes Catholic Church. He owned and operated Ault's siding before becoming a proud member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local 1146. Steve enjoyed fishing, working on and cruising in the '64 Impala, watching the Packers and woodworking. Spending time with family was very important to Steve and he cherished time spent with his grandchildren.
Steve will be deeply missed by his wife, Karen; children, Casey (Jolene), Rachel; Jennifer (Jeff) Nieuwenhuis and Sarah; grandchildren, Kayden, Kathryn, Gavin, Isabella, Evelyn and Johnathan; his mother, Rose; siblings, Linda (Mike) Carter, Lonza (Pat), Douglas (Kim), Brenda (Ted) Michalski and Robin; and many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leo Ault.
Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, followed by the Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.
A memorial fund has been established in Steve's name.
Steve's family would like to give a special thank you to the Bellin Cancer Team.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019