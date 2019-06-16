Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Green Bay - Steven "Steve" "Bert" B. Stache, 64, passed away on Thursday afternoon, June 13, 2019 after a short illness. He was born on September 11, 1954 in Green Bay to the late Harold, Sr. and Marion (Harris) Stache. Steve served in the United States Marine Corps from 1971 until his honorable discharge in 1975. On July 19, 1991 he married Judi Depner at Grace Presbyterian Church in Green Bay. Steve worked at Bay Ship in Sturgeon Bay for many years. He loved going up north to his cottage in the Crivitz area along with his buddy Blu. Steve enjoyed deer hunting and attending family cookouts.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judi; brother, Harold Stache, Jr.; sisters, Marsha Stache, Ann (Jim) Guerin and Betsy (Terry) Leiterman; brother-in-law, Mike (Debbie) Depner; sisters-in-law, Nancee (Mike) Willemon, Sue (Craig) Ireland, Mary (Bruce) Larson, Sharon (Rick) Metzner, Kristen (Paul) Leingerman and Donna (Carl Amenson) Depner; five grandchildren, Kristalyn (Aaron) Lancaster, Ashley (Zack) Deroush, Aaron, Jerry and Zachary; special great nephew, Levi Stiles; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Stephanie Mowery; brother, James Stache; and brother-in-law Jim Depner.

Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memorial service 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Full military honors to follow. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund will be established.

Steve's family would life to extend a special thank you to all of their family and friends, Bellin Hospital 2nd floor ICU, especially nurse Paul for all of their care and compassion they have given during this time
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2019
