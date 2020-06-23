Steven G. Denis
Faribault, MN - Steven G. Denis, age 65, of Faribault, MN died on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home.
A celebration of Steve's life will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 pm at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, MN.
Steve was born on July 21, 1954 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Leland and Eunice (Schilling) Denis. On February 14, 1976, Steve was united in marriage Janet Nierengarten in Minneapolis. Steve worked for many years as a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed spending time on French Lake and playing guitar with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Janet; children, Scott (and April Paquette) Denis of Faribault, MN and Nicole Denis of St. Paul, MN; grandchildren, Delia, Mason and Charlie Denis; siblings, Nancy (and Robert) Friebel of Luxemburg, WI, David (and Darlene) Denis of West Bend, WI, Michael (and Gayle) Denis of New Franken, WI and John (and Ann) Denis of Hartford, WI.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.