Steven J. Biebel
Fort Lauderdale, FL - Steven J. Biebel, 56, passed away on January 7, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, FL. He was born January 5, 1963, in Green Bay to the late Richard H. and Mary Lou (Raymaker) Biebel.
Steven is survived by his three brothers, Dave, Jeff and Greg Biebel, all living in the Orlando, FL area plus many relatives in the Green Bay area.
A mass will be held in his memory at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Lane, at 8:45 a.m. on May 8, 2019.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019