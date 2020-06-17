Steven J. Hujet
Algoma - Steven J. Hujet, 61, Algoma, passed away Tuesday June 16, 2020 at home.
A blustery "ol' bear", he had a helping hand for anyone who needed one.
He is survived by the love of his life, longtime significant other, Tracy Pagel, her daughter Jessica and her children Ayden and Jayda. He is further survived by his three brothers Dennis, Rick and Jerry and their families, and his children Bob and Sara and their families, Tracy's family and many friends, especially his friend Mary Jo.
There will be a public gathering, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, It was Steven's wish not to have a formal religious service.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family would like to you to make a donation to the charity of your choice in Steven's memory.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 27, 2020.