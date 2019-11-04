|
|
Steven John Hansen
Spooner - Steven John Hansen, age 63, of Spooner, Wisconsin, died on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
Steven was born on February 22, 1956, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the son of Melvin and Donna (Ness) Hansen. He graduated from Green Bay West High School. He attended college at the University of Minnesota and Kennedy Western University. Steve married Shelley Walters on August 20, 1997, in Brooklyn Park, MN. For the past 11 years he worked at Jack Link's in Minong, WI. He enjoyed fishing, playing guitar, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends and his dog, Oscar.
Steve is survived by his wife, Shelley; children, Mitch (Patricia) of Appleton, WI, Chad (Charlene) of Edina, MN, and Tiffany Sundberg of Maple Lake, MN; 7 grandchildren; mother, Donna Hansen of Green Bay; sisters, Peggy (Al) Hansen and Gayle (Jack) Peot of Green Bay; his best friend, Sam Dalthorp; his dog, Oscar; and Matt and Jessica Sundberg and their son Jackson. Steven was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Hansen; sister, Alice Pendl; and his dogs, Hoover and Barney.
A funeral service will be held for Steve on Saturday, November, 9, 2019, at 12:00 noon, at the Spooner Funeral Home with Pastor Byron Bunnell officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Following the service, a luncheon will be held at Lipsie Pines. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Steve's family. Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home, 306 Rusk Street, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801. Online condolences may be shared with Steve's family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019