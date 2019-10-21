Services
Steven John Ray, 63, Algoma, passed away October 20, 2019 at home after a four-and-a-half-year battle with ALS. He was born December 2, 1955 in Chicago, IL to Robert and Irene (DuBois) Ray. The family moved up to Algoma where Steven graduated from the Algoma High School in 1974.

Steve married Pam Meyer July 7, 1984 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Algoma

He was a co-owner of Krause-Ray Logging and later co-owner/operator of Algoma Lumber Company, Inc. from 2004 until his retirement in 2018.

Steve was very active in the community including coaching baseball, softball and basketball at St. Mary School and Algoma High School. He was an active member of St. Mary Parish and school as an usher and volunteer at the Shanty Day tent. He was also a member of St. Mary Home and School Association Board and served as the Athletic Director for many years.

Steve is survived by his wife Pam, daughter Carrie Ray and son Ethan Ray; his father Robert Ray; two brothers his twin Dan (Julie) Ray and Norman (July) Ray, sisters Mary (Kes) Smith and Sally (Robert) Lord; In-laws David and Donna Meyer; sisters-in-law Terry Meyer and Jamie (Rusty) Fogel, many nieces and nephews.

Steve was preceded in death by his daughter Jaqueline Ray, mother Irene Ray and sister-in-law Kate Walsh.

Family and friends may gather at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM. and after 9:00 AM Friday at St. Mary Catholic Church until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM with Father Alvan Amadi officiating. Burail at a later date in the church cemetery.

The family wants to give a special thank you to all the friends and family, Unity Hospice and Adam Feest who helped and supported Steve as his ALS progressed.

Steve fought ALS with dignity and strength, living his mantra of "taking one day at a time." Go Team StingRay.

In lieu of flowers and plants a memorial fund will be established in Steve's honor.

Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Steve's tribute page at www.schinderle.com.
