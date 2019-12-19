|
|
Steven John Tomcheck
Green Bay - Green Bay - Steven J. Tomcheck, age 73 passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born on August 17, 1946 in Green Bay the son of the late Edward and Priscilla (Oudeans) Tomcheck. Steve was a graduate of Green Bay East High School. He proudly served our country in the Vietnam Conflict from 1966 with an honorable discharge in 1972 in the Army. He was employed at Schreiber Foods for 42 years. He was united in marriage to Janie Linzmeier on September 4, 1970 in Green Bay. Steve was a passionate card and pool player, and was a car enthusiast. He was known for his leisurely car drives on Merlin Drive and Longview Ave. He had a zeal for music, including his favorite, Elvis. Steve treasured the time he spent with his daughter Debbie and granddaughter Maddie.
Steve is survived by his wife, Janie of nearly 50 years, one daughter, Debbie (Pat) Berg, granddaughter, Maddie, grandsons: Jordan (Hailey) Berg and Bryce Berg; one brother, Gary Tomcheck, brothers and sisters-in-law: Rita (Jerome) Wavrunek, Susan (Gary) Strebel, Sharon (Terry) Tassoul, Dennis (Karen) Linzmeier, Eileen (Bill) Pagel, and Lois Champeau; also many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Edward Jr "Mick" Tomcheck, and sister-in-law, Joyce Tomcheck.
Friends and family may visit on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Parish, 130 St. Matthew Street from 9:00 am until 11:15 am. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:30 am. Interment will take place at Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to the dedicated medical staff at St. Vincent Hospital in the ICU.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Steve's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019