1/1
Steven Michael Piantek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Michael Piantek

Green Bay - Steven Michael Piantek, 62, went to be with his heavenly father on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin on April 8, 1958 to Georgiana Piantek (Stoskopf) and

Antone Piantek and spent his childhood getting in trouble with his brother, Gary. He developed his passion for the outdoors and became the man he was today with guidance from his mentor, JB.

While at Green Bay East High School, he met his wife, Kristin Schell. They were married in 1978 in Green Bay. Steven always wanted a big family and spending time with them was what he aspired to do.

Steve had a passion for the outdoors and was always up for any adventure - big or small. His passions changed through the years but they always involved the outdoors. He spent countless hours camping, finding wildlife to watch, sitting by the fire, running a marathon, biking miles and miles always in the rain, swimming in the pool, kayaking, deer hunting, hiking, pheasant hunting, and fishing. Steve was an expert at yelling at the TV for any and all sports - the Packers, Brewers, UWGB Phoenix men's basketball team, and any Olympic sport. He was also an avid music lover and was always looking to connect through music. Steve was known for his quick wit, story telling (these stories may or may not have always been true), his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Steve was one of those people who was always willing to help no matter how big or small the job.

He is survived by his wife, Kristin; three sons, Shane, Seth, and Gabriel; four daughters, Maria, Cassie, Kaylee, Alexis; six grandchildren, Elizabeth, Hannah, Hayley, Leah, Isabelle, Matilda; brother, Gary; and mother, Georgiana.

He was preceded in death by his father, Antone; mother-in-law, Laverne; father-in-law, Fred; many other relatives, and several of his hunting dogs.

A private family celebration of his life will be held, Thursday, November 5 at Bridge Point Church. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the memorial fund established in his name at the Family Services Crisis Center of Northeast Wisconsin; https://www.familyservicesnew.org/get-involved#donate. Please indicate Steve's name in your donations.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved