Steven Michael Piantek
Green Bay - Steven Michael Piantek, 62, went to be with his heavenly father on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin on April 8, 1958 to Georgiana Piantek (Stoskopf) and
Antone Piantek and spent his childhood getting in trouble with his brother, Gary. He developed his passion for the outdoors and became the man he was today with guidance from his mentor, JB.
While at Green Bay East High School, he met his wife, Kristin Schell. They were married in 1978 in Green Bay. Steven always wanted a big family and spending time with them was what he aspired to do.
Steve had a passion for the outdoors and was always up for any adventure - big or small. His passions changed through the years but they always involved the outdoors. He spent countless hours camping, finding wildlife to watch, sitting by the fire, running a marathon, biking miles and miles always in the rain, swimming in the pool, kayaking, deer hunting, hiking, pheasant hunting, and fishing. Steve was an expert at yelling at the TV for any and all sports - the Packers, Brewers, UWGB Phoenix men's basketball team, and any Olympic sport. He was also an avid music lover and was always looking to connect through music. Steve was known for his quick wit, story telling (these stories may or may not have always been true), his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Steve was one of those people who was always willing to help no matter how big or small the job.
He is survived by his wife, Kristin; three sons, Shane, Seth, and Gabriel; four daughters, Maria, Cassie, Kaylee, Alexis; six grandchildren, Elizabeth, Hannah, Hayley, Leah, Isabelle, Matilda; brother, Gary; and mother, Georgiana.
He was preceded in death by his father, Antone; mother-in-law, Laverne; father-in-law, Fred; many other relatives, and several of his hunting dogs.
A private family celebration of his life will be held, Thursday, November 5 at Bridge Point Church. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the memorial fund established in his name at the Family Services Crisis Center of Northeast Wisconsin; https://www.familyservicesnew.org/get-involved#donate
. Please indicate Steve's name in your donations.