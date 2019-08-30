Services
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:30 PM
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
Steven O'Connor Obituary
Steven O'Connor

Whitefish Bay - Passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 28, 2019 at the age of 51. Steve is survived by his wife Aimee, son Henry, mother Patsy O'Connor, brother Mike (Donna) O'Connor, sister Lori (Tim) Kneeland, mother-in-law Lynn Speed, sister-in-law Angela (Joe Boblick) Speed, and brother-in-law David (Shannon) Speed. Further survived by nieces and nephews, Courtney, Alexander, Connor, Quinn, Ryan, Kemily, Ruby, Collin, and Claire, as well as many loving aunts, uncles, and special cousins. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence O'Connor, and father-in-law, Charles Speed.

The family will receive calls of condolence on Sat. Aug. 31st beginning at 11:00 AM with a brief service at 12:30 PM at Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home, 4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Whitefish Bay, WI 53211. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Henry O'Connor Education MY529 Fund, Wisconsin Public Radio, or the .

Full obituary can be found at www.goodmanbensman.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
