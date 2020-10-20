Steven Robert Jelinski
Shawano - Steven Robert Jelinski, 72, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 after a short battle with COVID. He was born August 2, 1948 to the late Robert and Jane (Rodaer) Jelinski.
Steve graduated from Green Bay West High School in 1966. Following high school, he served in the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1970 with the U.S. Army in the 52nd Signal Battalion as a radio repairman. Steve was a lifelong member of the Disabled Veterans and was very proud to have partaken in the Old Glory Honor Flight in September, 2019. Upon returning from the service, Steve worked as a welder for Western Refrigeration and the Green Bay Public School District as an Engineer for many years.
He was interested in history and studied genealogy. Steve enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida every winter to catch up with his best friend of 67 years, Lee Wengrzyn.
Steve's greatest love was his children for whom he would do anything for. When his grandchildren came along, he made sure to attend every dance recital, piano recital, and all school events. Steve recently had two new grandsons for whom he was so excited for. He couldn't wait to spend as much time as possible with them.
Steve is survived by three children and four grandchildren: Duane (Joelene) Raleigh and their children, Grace and Emma; Elizabeth (Mark) Albert and their children, Matthew and Noah; and Adam Jelinski. He is further survived by his brother-in-law, Russ Keup; his sister-in-law, Georgiann Jelinski; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Greg Jelinski; and his sister, Kris Keup.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private family service will be held. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
. To send a card to the family, please mail to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 with attention to the family of Steven Jelinski.