Steven Van Den Busch
Green Bay - Steven M. Van Den Busch, 52, Green Bay resident, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in Green Bay to Janice (Gagnon) Van Den Busch and the late Richard Van Den Busch.
Steven attended Green Bay West High School, graduating from their special education program. Following graduation, he was employed by BARC Industries and later ASPIRO. Steven was a member of the Spina Bifida Organization in which his parents were instrumental in establishing. Steven had a love/hate relationship with the Packers over the years, probably more love. He also enjoyed watching WWF on tv whenever possible. Steven was also the guy in the neighborhood that anxiously awaited to talk to anyone who would listen.
Steven is survived by his mother, Janice and seven siblings: Debra Cormier; Joseph (Sylvia) Van Den Busch; Theresa (David) Maes; Kevin (Teresa) Van Den Busch; Julie (Timothy) Tease; Dan (Laura) Van Den Busch and Sara (Corey) Meyer; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Jeff Cormier.
A private prayer service for Steven's family will be held Friday (today) at Proko-Wall Funeral Home with Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski OFM officiating. A visitation and Memorial Mass will be held at a later date, which will be announced, at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church. Entombment in the Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Online condolences may be sent to Steven's family at www.prokowall.com.
Steven's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff of Clarity Care, Heartland Hospice and especially his room mate Scott, at Clarity Care, for all the care and consideration given to Steven and his family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020