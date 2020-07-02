Steven "Jube" Vlies
Green Bay - Steven "Jube" A. Vlies, 63, passed away at home on July 2, 2020. He was born on April 6, 1957, in Green Bay to the late William and Eleanor (Vandervest) Vlies. He graduated from Preble High School in 1976 and later married Kathy Machut on March 31, 1984.
Jube enjoyed his time outdoors hunting, fishing, and pontooning at the cottage. He was a country boy at heart and adored gardening and had a foraging spirit. He enjoyed picking fruit from the trees he planted in his backyard. Jube especially loved the reward from the harvest. He was a craftsman, inventor, improvisor and qualified "Jimmy Rigger." For Jube, nothing was ever broken, and everything was worth fixing. At home you could find him splitting wood, doing home repair projects, or stoking fires to keep his family warm. He was fond of restoring cars and took great care of his '64 Impala and his '68 Camaro. Even during his last days with his family, he was reaching for his tools. Above all, Steven cared about his family. He was always willing to be there for his family and friends carrying with him a positive hardworking spirit everywhere he went.
Steven will be deeply missed by his wife of 36 years, Kathy; his children, Sara, Aaron, and Ryan (fiancée, Katie Ozanich); siblings, James (Sheila) Vlies, Frank (Cheryl) Vlies, Barb (Kelly) Zilisch, Dan (Judie) Vlies, Larry (Christy) Vlies, Gary (Beth) Vlies, Mary (Mike) Delahaut, Mark (Vickie) Vlies, Diane (Tim) Metzler, Kevin (Kelly) Vlies, and Chris Vlies; brother and sisters-in-law, Joan Machut, Sue Lenss; Barbara (Craig) DeJardin and Jim Machut. Jube is further survived by many nieces and nephews and other family and friends. He will be further missed by his dog Molly.
In addition to his parents Jube was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Wallace and Bernice Machut; his brother, David Vlies and his nephew, Gary Vlies Jr.
Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue Wednesday at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. David Hatch officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com
.
The family extends a sincere thank you and deep appreciation for the caretakers at Lombardi Cancer Unit, Dr. Nancy Davis, Dr. Ubaid Nawaz and Lindley. The family also thanks Unity hospice for their compassion and Us TOO Prostate Cancer Group for their support.
"Kathy's going to miss the morning cup of coffee with you Jube. We know you're not here, but we know you are with all of us in spirit and heart."