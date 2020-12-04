Stormy L. Nichol
Green Bay - Stormy L. Nichol, age 63, of Green Bay, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 after a 40 year courageous battle with Crohn's Disease, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Oconto, WI, granddaughter of Marcella and Orville Griebeler and was a graduate of Oconto High School.
Stormy married Robert Nichol, September 11, 1976 in Oconto and shared 44 loving years of marriage with Bob. They were blessed with 2 children, Maximillian and Mary.
Stormy and Bob loved to travel to casinos and she loved to read. She held a special place in her heart for her cats. Her home was always open and welcoming to everyone and she touched many lives. She loved to be at her home surrounded by friends and family.
Stormy is survived by her husband, Bob; her children, Maximillian (Shelly) Nichol and Mary (John) Wade and her 4 cats: Survivor, Kosmo, Gabe and Lis Girf.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Marcella and Orville Griebeler, her aunt, Rosie Griebeler and her cousin, Heidi Griebeler.
A private celebration of Stormy's life will be held by her family at a later date. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy, memorials directed to the Bay Area Humane Society in Stormy's name are appreciated.
Stormy's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff on the 9th and 6th floor ICU at St. Vincent Hospital for their excellent care and compassion.