Stuart John Novak
Stuart John Novak, 87, went to be with our Lord and Savior on November 21, 2020.
Stuart was a long-time resident of Monroe, LA, until his battle with Alzheimer's brought him to Shreveport, LA where he was cared for by compassionate caregivers at the Oaks of Louisiana Healthcare Center.
Stuart was born in Kewaunee, Wisconsin. He graduated from Kewaunee High School where he was a featured running back on a football team that was undefeated and won the Packerland Championship. In 1953, he entered the US Army and served in the Korean War. He returned to DePere, Wisconsin, attended St. Norbert's College and earned a bachelor's in Business Administration. After college, he worked for Employers Insurance of Wausau for 34 years as a Senior Claims Adjuster. His job led him to Monroe, LA, a community he loved and cherished.
Stuart was a kind and loving husband and a patient, and compassionate father. He enjoyed long walks with his wife, reading and doing crossword puzzles, home remodeling and served his community and family at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Corrine Novak; children, Kathryn Mulhearn and spouse Richard, Jon Novak and spouse Kelly, Brian Novak, and brother, Mark Novak and spouse Susan. Grandchildren include Lori Aydell, Jennifer Waguespack, Caye Harrison, Brianna Novak, Kelsey Novak, Matthew Grant Novak, Jacob Sawyer, Jonathan Sawyer, and Joshua Sawyer, along with numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Shreveport, LA. Interment will follow at NW Louisiana Veterans Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation or to a charity of your choice
.