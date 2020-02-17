|
Stuart L. Allen
Humboldt - Stuart L. Allen, 75, town of Humboldt, peacefully passed away on Sunday morning, February 16, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born on June 5, 1944 in Green Bay to the late Lawrence and Agnes (Radart) Allen. Stuart was a 1962 graduate of Luxemburg High School. On July 15, 1967 he married Betty Manders at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Oneida. Stuart was a dairy farmer his entire life and took great pride in that. He loved his John Deere tractors and being on the land. In his later years, he liked riding around on his Kubota. Stuart enjoyed going on bus trips, bowling, deer hunting, daily trips to the blacksmith shop and going to the casino. He served as supervisor for the town board of Humboldt and served as a volunteer firefighter for the New Franken Fire Department. Stuart also served on the Brown County Drainage Board. He was a lifelong member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; daughters, Lana (David) Hitner, Wendy (Doug) Zabel and Holly (Jason) VanderLinden; grandchildren, Cole and Garret Hitner, Presley and Mitchell Zabel, and Audrey, Allison and Adam VanderLinden; sisters-in-law, Dolores Burt and Mary Lou VanKauwenberg; brother-in-law, John (Betty) Manders; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two infant brothers, Dean and Donald Allen; brothers-in-law, Sam (Audrey) Manders, Linden Burt and John Vankauwenberg.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Parish wake service 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church-Sugarbush, 5930 Humboldt Rd. from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church with Rev. Carlo Villaluz officiating. Burial will take place at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Humboldt. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund will be established.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses of Oak Park Place Assisted Living for their care and compassion. Thank you to everyone who took the time to visit Stuart, your generosity will always be remembered.
"I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith." - Timothy 4:7
Now, may you ride your tractor into the sunset as you sew the seeds of Heaven.
We will love and miss you everyday!
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020