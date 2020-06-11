Sue A. Ruby
1964 - 2020
Sue A. Ruby

Green Bay - Sue Ann Ruby, 56, Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 8, 2020 at her home. She was born in Green Bay on March 15, 1964. Sue enjoyed sewing, motorcycle rides, attending the theatre with her close friend Michael, but was first and foremost a doting mother and grandmother.

Sue is survived by her children: Sarah Taylor, Shannon (Ryan) Bourdelais, and Scott Ruby; her pride and joy, her grandson, Emett Bourdelais; her parents, Leon (Val) Jensen, and Paul Heindel; her siblings: Cathy (Todd) Heggesta, David (Lori) Lukowicz, and Christine Staeven; her former husband and still close friend, Robert Taylor; many nieces and nephews, friends, and her wonderful neighbors, Tammy, Reggie, and son.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Christina Heindel, her beloved grandmother, Ellen Jensen, and her former husband, Bryan Ruby.

Public services will not be held. Sue will be lovingly laid to rest in a private ceremony with her family. Condolences can be shared on Sue's Facebook page, which will remain active to honor her memory.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
