Sue Ann Ullmann
Luxemburg - Sue Ann Lillian Ullmann passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 65, at Autumn Fields Assisted Living in Luxemburg, where she made her home since February. She was born at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay on August 20, 1955 to the late Elmer A. and Ruth M. (Dahlke) Ullmann. Sue Ann was a 1973 graduate of Luxemburg-Casco High School and obtained her LPN license after completing Nursing School at Northeast WI Technical College. She spent most of her nursing career caring for cardiac patients at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay, finishing her career working for Bellin Health Ashwaubenon Clinic. She spent many of her weekend and days off caring for family members when they needed assistance. Sue was a companion and a caregiver until she herself needed to be cared for.
Sue was a avid Packer fan and attended Packer home games. She also enjoyed traveling with her friend Amy to Montana, Florida, New York and to the Amish in PA. She enjoyed making a new recipe and reading a new book.
Survivors include her siblings, Carolyn (Larry) Jorgenson, Algoma; Jane (Joe) Bester, MN; Mark Ullmann, Dean (Darlene) Ullmann, all of Luxemburg; four nephews, Andy (Marcy) Jorgenson, Mike (Toni) Jorgenson, Ben (Olivia Wypiszenski) Ullmann and Jake Ullmann.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Ron Ullmann; paternal grandparents, Otto and Ida Ullmann; maternal grandparents, Fred and Mathilda Dahlke.
In compliance with keeping gatherings small due to the Covid-19 virus, a private family memorial service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church in Luxemburg on Monday, November 9, 2020 with Rev. Carl Brewer officiating. The service will be livestreamed at 10:45 am on Monday.
Burial in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Luxemburg.
The McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG is assisting the Ullmann Family. www.mcmahonfh.com
Our thanks go out to all of Sue's caregivers who came into our home and to those at Autumn Fields Assisted Living in Luxemburg, who cared for her until she went home to be with her Lord. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends.