Sue Falk
Flintville - Sue Falk, 59, Flintville, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday evening, August 22, 2020, while out celebrating with her family. The daughter of Jerome and Lois (Ruechel) Caelwaerts was born June 24, 1961, and was a 1979 graduate of Bay Port High School. On October 27, 1984, she married Wayne Falk at Ss. Edward and Isadore Church in Flintville. The couple made their home and raised their family in Flintville.
Sue had been employed for many years at Home Depot, where she wore many hats, in addition to her orange apron. She recently graduated from NWTC with a Health Navigator Associate Degree and was excited to begin a new work adventure in the healthcare field.
Other stops along the way of her life's pilgrimage included her cabin up north where she enjoyed time outdoors, hunting and fishing. Sue always made time for outings to the casino where she occasionally won, but was always entertained by the quest. Fantastic road trips with her daughters took her across the country where she recently earned the esteemed nickname, "The Sleeping Traveler".
Sue was always willing to sit down and have a nice conversation with people, often with an Old Fashioned in hand. She will be remembered for her kind spirit, witty sense of humor, and the love she so selflessly gave along the way.
Survivors include her four children: Sean (Jennifer) Falk, Bonduel, Amber Falk, Flintville, Tyler (Lindsey) Falk, Green Bay, Katie Falk, Suamico, and her fur child, Maximus; her two brothers, Gary (Rockie) Caelwaerts, Sobieski, and Mike (Robin) Caelwaerts, Flintville; Wayne's brother, Eugene (Mary) Falk; Keshena; her best friend, Kayleen (Mike) Falk, Abrams, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, in 2018; her parents and Wayne's parents, Gordon and Bernice Falk.
Guests will be required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Masks will be available for anyone who does not have one. Friends are invited to gather with the family after 9:30 a.m. Friday, August 28th at Ss. Edward and Isidore Church 3667 Flintville Road, Flintville (Green Bay). A Funeral Mass will take place at 11:00 a.m. at the church, Fr. Dave Hoffman presiding.
Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Falk family.
Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162
The family would like to thank everyone who helped: first responders and Gillett Ambulance, everyone in the ER at St. Clare Hospital in Oconto Falls, but especially to the staff of the Boarding House Restaurant in Suring for going above and beyond.
