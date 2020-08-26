1/1
Sue Falk
1961 - 2020
Sue Falk

Flintville - Sue Falk, 59, Flintville, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday evening, August 22, 2020, while out celebrating with her family. The daughter of Jerome and Lois (Ruechel) Caelwaerts was born June 24, 1961, and was a 1979 graduate of Bay Port High School. On October 27, 1984, she married Wayne Falk at Ss. Edward and Isadore Church in Flintville. The couple made their home and raised their family in Flintville.

Sue had been employed for many years at Home Depot, where she wore many hats, in addition to her orange apron. She recently graduated from NWTC with a Health Navigator Associate Degree and was excited to begin a new work adventure in the healthcare field.

Other stops along the way of her life's pilgrimage included her cabin up north where she enjoyed time outdoors, hunting and fishing. Sue always made time for outings to the casino where she occasionally won, but was always entertained by the quest. Fantastic road trips with her daughters took her across the country where she recently earned the esteemed nickname, "The Sleeping Traveler".

Sue was always willing to sit down and have a nice conversation with people, often with an Old Fashioned in hand. She will be remembered for her kind spirit, witty sense of humor, and the love she so selflessly gave along the way.

Survivors include her four children: Sean (Jennifer) Falk, Bonduel, Amber Falk, Flintville, Tyler (Lindsey) Falk, Green Bay, Katie Falk, Suamico, and her fur child, Maximus; her two brothers, Gary (Rockie) Caelwaerts, Sobieski, and Mike (Robin) Caelwaerts, Flintville; Wayne's brother, Eugene (Mary) Falk; Keshena; her best friend, Kayleen (Mike) Falk, Abrams, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, in 2018; her parents and Wayne's parents, Gordon and Bernice Falk.

Guests will be required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Masks will be available for anyone who does not have one. Friends are invited to gather with the family after 9:30 a.m. Friday, August 28th at Ss. Edward and Isidore Church 3667 Flintville Road, Flintville (Green Bay). A Funeral Mass will take place at 11:00 a.m. at the church, Fr. Dave Hoffman presiding.

Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Falk family.

Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162

The family would like to thank everyone who helped: first responders and Gillett Ambulance, everyone in the ER at St. Clare Hospital in Oconto Falls, but especially to the staff of the Boarding House Restaurant in Suring for going above and beyond.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 25, 2020
Sue was a truly wonderful person! I had the privilege to work and know her the last four and a half years. Her dedication and hard work was second to none! Her quick wit and sense of humor made working with her very enjoyable. Best of all, I was proud to call her my friend. She was truly a wonderful soul. We were all very happy for her when she recently received the opportunity to work at Bellin Health and knew how excited she was to pursue a career that she could use her degree that she worked so hard to obtain. It was sad to lose her as a coworker when she recently left but now extremely sad to lose her as a good friend. My sympathies to her entire family. She was one of a kind and will be extremely missed. God speed and God bless Sue! You will always remain in our thoughts and prayers!
Kurt Kohout
Coworker
August 25, 2020
I pass on my thoughts and prayers to the family
Paul Kaczmarek
Family
August 25, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
August 24, 2020
My condolences to Sue's family, I was a classmate of hers, she was a very kind and sweet person.
Kitty Garsow
Classmate
