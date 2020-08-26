Sue was a truly wonderful person! I had the privilege to work and know her the last four and a half years. Her dedication and hard work was second to none! Her quick wit and sense of humor made working with her very enjoyable. Best of all, I was proud to call her my friend. She was truly a wonderful soul. We were all very happy for her when she recently received the opportunity to work at Bellin Health and knew how excited she was to pursue a career that she could use her degree that she worked so hard to obtain. It was sad to lose her as a coworker when she recently left but now extremely sad to lose her as a good friend. My sympathies to her entire family. She was one of a kind and will be extremely missed. God speed and God bless Sue! You will always remain in our thoughts and prayers!

Kurt Kohout

Coworker