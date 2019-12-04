Services
Sue (Jadin) Hernandez

Sue (Jadin) Hernandez Obituary
Sue (Jadin) Hernandez

Green Bay - Sue (Jadin) Hernandez, 53, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

Friends may gather at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St, on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. The visitation will continue Monday morning at Proko-Wall from 9:00 a.m. until the Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. all at the Funeral Home. A full obituary will be published in Friday's edition and can be found currently online at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
