Sue Ostrenga
Sue Ostrenga

Woodbury, MN - Sue A. Ostrenga, passed away on November 14, 2020 in Woodbury, MN. Preceded in death by her brother, David Gleason; sister, Kathy Gleason. Sue will be deeply missed by her husband of 55 years, Bernie; children, Cheri (Jim) Hammar, Angie (Hal) Propp, Tim (Kathy) Ostrenga and Bernard (Kim) Ostrenga; grandchildren, Andrew, Aaron, Connor, Katie and Madi; twin sister, Sally Gleason; sister, Pat (Jim) Mefford; several nieces and nephews; and her companion dog, Isabella.

Sue loved to write, she published many religious articles and wrote scripts for spiritual related activities. She was also an accomplished real estate agent and broker.

A private celebration of life will take place in the spring.

Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home

wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Green Bay Press-Gazette

