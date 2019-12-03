Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
Summer A. Quimby

Summer A. Quimby Obituary
Summer A. Quimby

Muskego - Passed away December 1, 2019 after a long battle with breast cancer at the age of 52 years. Loving mother of Anne (fiance Nathan Sippel) Mark, John Mark, and Brian Mark. Beloved daughter of David R. Quimby and Phyllis J. Quimby. Dear sister of Heather (David) Schuster, and Jennifer (Ben) Withers. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation on Saturday, December 7, from 10:00AM - 12:00PM at the Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home chapel. 8910 W. Drexel Ave. Franklin, WI. Funeral service at 12:00PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Al-Anon Family Groups of Southeastern WI appreciated. www.alanon-wi.org
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
