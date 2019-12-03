|
|
Summer A. Quimby
Muskego - Passed away December 1, 2019 after a long battle with breast cancer at the age of 52 years. Loving mother of Anne (fiance Nathan Sippel) Mark, John Mark, and Brian Mark. Beloved daughter of David R. Quimby and Phyllis J. Quimby. Dear sister of Heather (David) Schuster, and Jennifer (Ben) Withers. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation on Saturday, December 7, from 10:00AM - 12:00PM at the Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home chapel. 8910 W. Drexel Ave. Franklin, WI. Funeral service at 12:00PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Al-Anon Family Groups of Southeastern WI appreciated. www.alanon-wi.org
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019