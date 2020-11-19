1/1
Susan "Sue" Baumgartner
1971 - 2020
Susan "Sue" Baumgartner

Green Bay - Susan Marie Baumgartner, age 49, formerly of Allouez, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her home. Sue was born in Green Bay to the late Richard and Gladys (Charles) Baumgartner on April 15, 1971. She graduated from East High School class of 1989 and was a graduate of the WI School of Cosmetology and the Dental Assistant Program. Sue spent most of her professional career working in the insurance industry and for Wisconsin Research.

Sue was especially close to her niece Lori who was exactly two weeks older than her. They grew up like sisters. Lori and her children affectionately called Sue "Auntie Tootie." Sue enjoyed spending time with friends, going to the mall, restaurants, and out dancing. She was thoughtful and caring. She liked to send homemade cards and personalized gifts to family and friends when it seemed they needed it most. Sue had a unique sense of humor. She would play practical jokes and often had family and friends laughing at her witty comments for days. Sue loved animals, especially cats, and volunteered her time at the local animal shelter.

Sue is survived by her sisters: Mary Hess, Doris Tipps, Amy Spice; brothers: Paul (Kitsy) Baumgartner and Steve Baumgartner; nieces: Lori Hess-Rosio (Rich), Emily Tipps; nephews: Alex (Erin) Tipps, Ryan Tipps, Matthew and Steven Spice; great nieces: Elizabeth Rosio (fiancé Bryant); Sutton Tipps; great nephew/ godson Jake Rosio (fiancé Nick). She was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law Michael Tipps and niece Kara Rojas-Spice.

Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy or memories may be shared on Sue's tribute page at www.NewcomerGreenBay.com. Inurnment will be at Allouez Catholic Cemetery in Green Bay. A celebration of life for Sue is being planned for summer of 2021. A memorial fund has been set up by the family for the Green Bay Humane Society.

Our dear Sue was taken too soon but our family takes comfort that she is now with her beloved parents and other family members in heaven. We love you forever Sue.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
