Services
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Susan (Briquelet) Bellin


1962 - 2020
Susan (Briquelet) Bellin Obituary
Susan (Briquelet) Bellin

Green Bay - Susan (Briquelet) Bellin, 57, Green Bay, passed away at home, January 24, 2020. Born December 16, 1962, in Green Bay, she is the daughter of Richard and Gloria Briquelet. She worked at Schneider National as a Claims Investigator for twenty years. Sue loved camping up in Door County, decorating for the holidays, gardening especially her flowers, spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her significant other, Bruce Boatwright; two children, Mae (Derek) Worley of Pulaski, Lydia (Nick) Janssen of Green Bay; two grandchildren, Brielee, Easton Janssen, and Hayden Hawk; parents Richard and Gloria Briquelet of Appleton; siblings, Sally Briquelet, Sandy (Dave) Kruse, Sharon Rezabek, Scott (Jeff) Briquelet, Shawn (Lisa) Briquelet, Sheleen (Shawn) Helgeson; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation at Malcore Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St. Monday February 3, from 4 PM until the time of the service at 7 PM.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of DaVita Kidney Care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
