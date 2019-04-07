Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
Green Bay - Susan Catherine (Suess) Quigley, age 81, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at Woodside Lutheran Home in Green Bay in the early hours on Thursday, February 28. A Celebration of Susan's life will take place at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. 10th St. De Pere, on Saturday, April 13. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. and continue until the service at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed with the full obituary at www.ryanfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
