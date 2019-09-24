Services
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Christ Community Church
Bellevue, WI
Bellevue - Susan Cherney of Bellevue passed away on Thursday August 29th, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Sue was the daughter of the late Ralph and Nelly Anderson and was an only child. She was raised in Green Bay and graduated from Green Bay West High School. She went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point. Sue married Thomas Cherney of Green Bay in 1980 and they had two daughters, Lisa and Emily. She is survived by her husband, two daughters, their significant others, Bart Disch and Jody Cooney, brother in law Larry Cherney as well as four nephews. Sue was preceded in death by Tom's parents, Tom and Ellen Cherney as well as Tom's brother Jerry, Jerry's wife Donna and two special cousins, Bob and June Ellison. Sue was a wonderful mother and a deeply caring soul who will be missed by the people who were lucky enough to have known her.

In accordance with Sue's wishes, a brief visitation will be taking place from 2pm to 3pm on Friday September 27th at Christ Community Church in Bellevue. Worship will follow the visitation.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019
