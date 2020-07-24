Susan Cook
DePere - Susan O. Cook, 76 passed away on July 23, 2020. She was born on April 12, 1944 to the late Milton and Amy (Pelnar) Stuebs. Sue was very active in life, never letting the fact that she was diagnosed with M.S at 45 years old slow her down one bit. She did a lot of community art work, loved drawing, dancing polka, making people smile, and being in the sun. Her witty sense of humor and huge brown eyes will be missed by so many.
Sue is survived by her children, Lisa (Marty) Milton, Steve (Dana) Fameree; grandchildren, Peighton Reid, Tate Milton, Kylee and Halle Fameree; brother, Dick (Marie) Stuebs; sister, Judy Deckert; and Sue's special friend, Jim Klauck from California. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Cook; brother, John Stuebs; sister-in-law, Ellen; and brothers-in-law. She was further preceded in death by Lisa and Steve's dad Frank Fameree.
Public visitation will take place at Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home - Casco on Wednesday July 29, 2020 from 4-8 pm. Susan's sister Judy will be leading us in prayer at 8:00 pm. Social distancing will be practiced. Due to the COVID-19 a celebration of Susan's life with food and drinks will take place at a later date.
Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home - Casco is assisting the family.
Special thank you to the staff at Bellin Hospital for the amazing care given to Sue.