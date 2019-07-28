|
Susan Hamachek Cannon
Kewaunee - Susan M. (Hamachek) Cannon, age 70 of Santa Rosa, CA, formerly of Kewaunee passed away on June 26, 2019 in Santa Rosa. She was born on July 7, 1948 on Escanaba, MI and spent her early years in Gladstone, MI. At the age of 7, her mother became the Public Health RN for Kewaunee County and they moved to Kewaunee, WI, a beautiful little town on Lake Michigan.
She attended Holy Rosary Elementary School, graduated from Kewaunee High School in 1966 and entered into a diploma program at Milwaukee County Hospital, graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1969. By 1970, she had joined the Navy, enduring the Great Lakes Boot Camp, a stint in Long Beach and serving most of her time in the Aleutian Islands (ADAK). Again, she endured—through near plane crashes, capsized boats, red alerts, volcanic eruptions and near tsunamis on a desolate island with many challenges, held together by a close community and sheer will power. She had the best nursing instincts, fostered early on by her mother and reinforced by emergency decision making and no time to waste. Ultimately, achieving the rank of Lieutenant, she also served in the Reserve Corps.
In 1978, she moved to Santa Rosa, working at Community Hospital. Enrolling at Sonoma State University, she received her BSN and shortly thereafter began teaching at Santa Rosa Junior College, mentoring seemed to be her natural calling. She had loved the Navy and teaching corpsmen; it was a perfect fit. SRJC took it's place. An unabashed workaholic, she simultaneously held positions in Urgent Care at Kaiser Permanente and SRJC until her retirement.
Susan was an incredible advocate for her patients and friends alike, and possessed an unparalleled generosity of spirit. She was truly blessed to have spent her life surrounded by the students, colleagues and friends that she cherished in a career that she loved.
She is survived by her sister, Ann Hamachek and many treasured relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother: Joan C. Hamachek and her brother: David Hamachek.
Please join us for a Visitation and Rosary at 10 am on Tuesday, July 30th, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 am at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kewaunee. Burial with full military will be in the parish cemetery
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the SRJC Foundation in Memory of Susan Cannon, RN to support a nursing scholarship named in her honor: 1501 Mendocino Avenue Santa Rosa, Ca 95401 (attn: Sarah Laggo).
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 28 to July 29, 2019