Services
Buchanan Funeral Home - Kewaunee
1425 Ellis Street
Kewaunee, WI 54216
920-388-3811
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Kewaunee, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Kewaunee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Cannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Hamachek Cannon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Hamachek Cannon Obituary
Susan Hamachek Cannon

Kewaunee - Susan M. (Hamachek) Cannon, age 70 of Santa Rosa, CA, formerly of Kewaunee passed away on June 26, 2019 in Santa Rosa. She was born on July 7, 1948 on Escanaba, MI and spent her early years in Gladstone, MI. At the age of 7, her mother became the Public Health RN for Kewaunee County and they moved to Kewaunee, WI, a beautiful little town on Lake Michigan.

She attended Holy Rosary Elementary School, graduated from Kewaunee High School in 1966 and entered into a diploma program at Milwaukee County Hospital, graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1969. By 1970, she had joined the Navy, enduring the Great Lakes Boot Camp, a stint in Long Beach and serving most of her time in the Aleutian Islands (ADAK). Again, she endured—through near plane crashes, capsized boats, red alerts, volcanic eruptions and near tsunamis on a desolate island with many challenges, held together by a close community and sheer will power. She had the best nursing instincts, fostered early on by her mother and reinforced by emergency decision making and no time to waste. Ultimately, achieving the rank of Lieutenant, she also served in the Reserve Corps.

In 1978, she moved to Santa Rosa, working at Community Hospital. Enrolling at Sonoma State University, she received her BSN and shortly thereafter began teaching at Santa Rosa Junior College, mentoring seemed to be her natural calling. She had loved the Navy and teaching corpsmen; it was a perfect fit. SRJC took it's place. An unabashed workaholic, she simultaneously held positions in Urgent Care at Kaiser Permanente and SRJC until her retirement.

Susan was an incredible advocate for her patients and friends alike, and possessed an unparalleled generosity of spirit. She was truly blessed to have spent her life surrounded by the students, colleagues and friends that she cherished in a career that she loved.

She is survived by her sister, Ann Hamachek and many treasured relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother: Joan C. Hamachek and her brother: David Hamachek.

Please join us for a Visitation and Rosary at 10 am on Tuesday, July 30th, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 am at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kewaunee. Burial with full military will be in the parish cemetery

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the SRJC Foundation in Memory of Susan Cannon, RN to support a nursing scholarship named in her honor: 1501 Mendocino Avenue Santa Rosa, Ca 95401 (attn: Sarah Laggo).

Go to www.buchananfh.com to send condolences or sign the online guest book.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 28 to July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now